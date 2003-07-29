© 2022 NPR Illinois
Art in the Buenos Aires Subway

By Bob Mondello
Published July 29, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
Tile art in the Buenos Aires "Subte" subway.
Old World artisans created the tilework that lines the stops of the subway in Buenos Aires, and many of the details on the trains themselves. NPR's Bob Mondello sends us this audio postcard from the Argentine capital.

"The subways of Buenos Aires are beautiful in a style not found much in the U.S. any more," Mondello says.

"Back near the turn of the last century, it was old-world artisans, most of them from Italy, who created the ornate tilework for stations where passengers started boarding trains just months after New York’s first subway line opened."

