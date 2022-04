U.S. forces raid a Baghdad villa where Saddam Hussein was believed to have sought refuge. At least five Iraqis are killed during the incident, which follows a similar attack on Thursday on a farmhouse in Tikrit, Saddam's hometown and power base. The U.S. military says the "noose is tightening" around the deposed Iraqi dictator. Hear NPR's Eric Westervelt.

