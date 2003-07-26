© 2022 NPR Illinois
Published July 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Our summer reading series continues with actress Jane Alexander, former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. She talks about a recent biography of writer Djuna Barnes by Andrew Fields called Djuna: The Formidable Ms. Barnes (Putnam, 2003). Alexander likes audio books, and recently listened to Lazy B: Growing Up on a Cattle Ranch in the American Southwest (Random House, 2002) by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and H. Alan Day. An avid bird watcher, Alexander also spends a lot of time browsing David Allen Sibley's The Sibley Guide to Birds (Alfred A. Knopf).

