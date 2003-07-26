Joel Grey: 'Pictures I Had to Take'

/ / The cover of 'Pictures I Had to Take,' a photo collection by Joel Grey.

In a rich and varied stage and screen career that brought him an Oscar in 1972 for Cabaret, the actor Joel Grey has spent a lot of time on the road.

His camera has been a companion on those travels, and he recently published a coffee-table style collection. It's called Pictures I Had to Take.

NPR's Liane Hansen recently spoke with Grey about images captured over nearly four decades, from Melbourne, Australia to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.