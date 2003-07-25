© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Korea: The Armed Forces Integrate

Published July 25, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Overshadowed by World War II and Vietnam, Korea is a passing reference in most history books.

However, the conflict in Korea sparked a profound change in American society. Many Americans had their first experience with racial integration fighting in a remote corner of Asia.

Stephen Smith of American RadioWorks tells the story of blacks and whites fighting shoulder-to-shoulder in America's newly desegregated military.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories