Korea: The Armed Forces Integrate

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Overshadowed by World War II and Vietnam, Korea is a passing reference in most history books.

However, the conflict in Korea sparked a profound change in American society. Many Americans had their first experience with racial integration fighting in a remote corner of Asia.

Stephen Smith of American RadioWorks tells the story of blacks and whites fighting shoulder-to-shoulder in America's newly desegregated military.

