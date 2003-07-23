© 2022 NPR Illinois
U.S. Releases Photos of Saddam's Sons

By Eric Westervelt
Published July 23, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The U.S. government releases post-mortem photographs of Uday and Qusay Hussein in an effort to convince Iraqis that the heirs to Saddam Hussein's toppled regime were killed by U.S. forces Tuesday. Eric Westervelt reports that the photos have diminished some but not all the skepticism among Iraqis. One said only a video of the bodies would convince him. Any hope that the deaths would stem attacks on U.S. forces were short lived. Three American soldiers died Thursday when their convoy was ambushed.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
