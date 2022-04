Liane Hansen speaks with Monique Truong, author of the novel The Book of Salt. (Houghton Mifflin Co. ISBN: 0618304002) From a few lines in The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book, Truong reimagines the Vietnamese cook who was hired by the famous residents at 27 Rue de Fleurus. Binh, as he calls himself, is an exile from his homeland, where he was denounced because of a homosexual relationship and banished by his brutal father.

Copyright 2003 NPR