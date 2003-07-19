Summer Reading: Anthony Bourdain

Our summer reading series continues with Anthony Bourdain, chef, author and host of The Food Network's A Cook's Tour. He's been reading The Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen by Jacques Pepin (Houghton Mifflin Co., ISBN: 0618197370); the forthcoming Spanish-language release El Bulli by experimental chef Ferran Adria (Conran Octopus Publishing (U.K.), ISBN: 1840913460); John Burdett's crime novel Bangkok 8 (Knopf, ISBN: 1400040442); and The Friends of Eddie Coyle by George V. Higgins (Owl Books, ISBN: 0805065989).

