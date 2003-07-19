© 2022 NPR Illinois
Hurricane Memorial

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 19, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Host Steve Inskeep speaks with Jim Clupper, a librarian in Islamorada, Fla., about the town's monument to the victims of the nation's worst hurricane on record, which hit the Florida Keys in 1935. The memorial to the hundreds of victims is one of the sites featured in a book about not-so-famous, but noteworthy sites across the country catalogued in a book called James Dean Died Here: The Locations of America's Pop Culture Landmarks. (# Santa Monica Press; ISBN: 1891661310.)

Copyright 2003 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
