Another Batch of Annoying Music

This is what Jim Nayder does for a living: He listens to really bad music, much of it sent in to him by listeners of his Annoying Music Show on Chicago Public Radio.

His latest excuse for visiting with NPR's Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday: playing submissions by NPR listeners for other NPR listeners (or at least those who forget to turn off their radios in time).

The Portsmouth Sinfonia's version of Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra", also known as the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, is high on the list of suggestions. The Sinfonia consists of skilled and unskilled musicians — anyone could join the orchestra. And it shows.

Competing for bottom honors in the latest batch: Luther Right and the Wrongs. The Canadian bluegrass group performs the Pink Floyd classic "Another Brick in the Wall." "This demonstrates that two great forms of music can produce the best annoying music," Nayder explains.

Some of Nayder's favorite annoying music comes from corporate America. Like the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.'s hip-hop ditty, "Rappin' with Gas." The most that can be said for this song: It's got a beat...

Nayder's not done (though many may wish he would just stop). He wants NPR listeners to submit even more annoying music suggestions. His e-mail: AnnoyingMusic@aol.com

