© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Another Batch of Annoying Music

By Scott Simon
Published July 18, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
Portsmouth Sinfonia
Portsmouth Sinfonia

This is what Jim Nayder does for a living: He listens to really bad music, much of it sent in to him by listeners of his Annoying Music Show on Chicago Public Radio.

His latest excuse for visiting with NPR's Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday: playing submissions by NPR listeners for other NPR listeners (or at least those who forget to turn off their radios in time).

The Portsmouth Sinfonia's version of Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra", also known as the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, is high on the list of suggestions. The Sinfonia consists of skilled and unskilled musicians — anyone could join the orchestra. And it shows.

Competing for bottom honors in the latest batch: Luther Right and the Wrongs. The Canadian bluegrass group performs the Pink Floyd classic "Another Brick in the Wall." "This demonstrates that two great forms of music can produce the best annoying music," Nayder explains.

Some of Nayder's favorite annoying music comes from corporate America. Like the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.'s hip-hop ditty, "Rappin' with Gas." The most that can be said for this song: It's got a beat...

Nayder's not done (though many may wish he would just stop). He wants NPR listeners to submit even more annoying music suggestions. His e-mail: AnnoyingMusic@aol.com

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Related Stories