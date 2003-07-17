© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Children's Books Recommendations

By Michele Norris
Published July 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Michele Norris talks with Valerie Lewis of Hicklebee's Bookstore about what makes for a good children's book. We've chosen three books that caught our attention this summer. For kids age 4 and under, we suggest Snuggle Puppy: A Love Song, by Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing). For kids age 4 through 9, there is Toni and Slade Morrison's book, Who's Got Game? The Ant or the Grasshopper? (Scribner. And for young adults there is Georgia Byng's Molly Moon's Incredible Book of Hypnotism (Harper Collins). Valerie Lewis is the author of Valerie & Walter's Best Books for Children: A Lively, Opinionated Guide (Avon Books). She also runs Hicklebee's Bookstore in San Jose, Calif.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris
Related Stories