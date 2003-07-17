Children's Books Recommendations

Michele Norris talks with Valerie Lewis of Hicklebee's Bookstore about what makes for a good children's book. We've chosen three books that caught our attention this summer. For kids age 4 and under, we suggest Snuggle Puppy: A Love Song, by Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing). For kids age 4 through 9, there is Toni and Slade Morrison's book, Who's Got Game? The Ant or the Grasshopper? (Scribner. And for young adults there is Georgia Byng's Molly Moon's Incredible Book of Hypnotism (Harper Collins). Valerie Lewis is the author of Valerie & Walter's Best Books for Children: A Lively, Opinionated Guide (Avon Books). She also runs Hicklebee's Bookstore in San Jose, Calif.

Copyright 2003 NPR