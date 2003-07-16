© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Hawaii Drug Program Teaches Traditions

Published July 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

A program for drug addicts teaches native Hawaiians about their ancestors, history and culture. The idea is to help the clients see that they are connected to something larger than themselves.

The name of the program, Ho'omau Ke Ola, is Hawaiian for "to perpetuate life as it was meant to be." On Morning Edition, Jon Miller reports on the program as part of the Worlds of Difference series on global cultural changes.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories