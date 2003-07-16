Hawaii Drug Program Teaches Traditions

A program for drug addicts teaches native Hawaiians about their ancestors, history and culture. The idea is to help the clients see that they are connected to something larger than themselves.

The name of the program, Ho'omau Ke Ola, is Hawaiian for "to perpetuate life as it was meant to be." On Morning Edition, Jon Miller reports on the program as part of the Worlds of Difference series on global cultural changes.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.