Wednesday, a car plowed into a pedestrian marketplace in Santa Monica, Calif., killing nine people and injuring more than 45. The driver, an 86-year-old man, told police he may have hit the accelerator when he meant to brake. The incident raises the profile of an issue that is already before legislators in several states: the issue of tests for elderly drivers. Melissa Block talks with Bella Dinh-Zarr, national director of traffic safety policy for the American Automobile Association.

Copyright 2003 NPR