© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Elderly Drivers

By Melissa Block
Published July 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Wednesday, a car plowed into a pedestrian marketplace in Santa Monica, Calif., killing nine people and injuring more than 45. The driver, an 86-year-old man, told police he may have hit the accelerator when he meant to brake. The incident raises the profile of an issue that is already before legislators in several states: the issue of tests for elderly drivers. Melissa Block talks with Bella Dinh-Zarr, national director of traffic safety policy for the American Automobile Association.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Related Stories