One hundred years ago, Horatio Nelson Jackson took up the challenge of a $50 bet and stood up for the latest trend in technology -- the automobile. A Vermont native and a physician by training, Jackson agreed to undertake a cross-country drive, from San Francisco to New York City. For company, he had bicycle mechanic Sewall Crocker and a bulldog named Bud.

The story of this epic, months-long motor trip is the subject of a new book by Dayton Duncan and a documentary by Ken Burns, to air this fall on PBS. NPR's Robert Siegel, host of All Things Considered, talks with Duncan about Horatio's Drive.

