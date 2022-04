Cuban composer, singer and guitarist Compay Segundo died in Havana Sunday. He was 95. Segundo gained worldwide fame as the frontman for the group of musicians who played in the documentary Buena Vista Social Club. The album won a 1997 Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Performance. NPR's Melissa Block speaks with music producer Ry Cooder about Segundo's life and legacy.

