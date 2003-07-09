© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Commentary: Tribute to My Sixth-Grade Teacher

By Anthony Brooks
Published July 9, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Brooks tells the story of his relationship with his sixth-grade teacher, who died tragically during the school holidays. He says Tanya Figueroa pushed him to be his best. Anthony Brooks comes to us through Radio Rookies at member station WNYC.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Anthony Brooks
Related Stories