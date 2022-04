A new poll by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press finds that Americans have become more aware of the problems facing U.S. troops in Iraq, but continue to support the U.S. mission there. Only 23 percent of the 1,200 people polled said the operation in Iraq is going "very well," down from 61 percent in April. Hear Andrew Kohut of the Pew Research Center.

