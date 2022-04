Our summer reading series features writer Jonathan Franzen. He's been reading two works of American history: Gordon Wood's The Radicalism of the American Revolution (Random House; ISBN: 0679736883) and Reagan's America (Penguin Books; ISBN: 0140296077) by Garry Wills. He's also going to attempt to read Herman Melville's Moby Dick for the fourth time.

Copyright 2003 NPR