Otis Taylor

By John Ydstie
Published July 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Otis Taylor plays a style of music he calls "drone blues," a hypnotic, loosely-structured form of guitar meandering. A former antiques dealer, he writes lyrics based on themes of injustice informed by his love of history. Guest host John Ydstie speaks with Taylor about his new CD, Truth Is Not Fiction (Telarc Records, catalog # 83587).

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
