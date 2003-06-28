Summer Reading: Lynne Cheney

Our summer reading series this week features Lynne Cheney, an author and former chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She's also the wife of Vice President Dick Cheney. This Tuesday, Mrs. Cheney will announce the winner of the James Madison Book Award, which grants $10,000 to the author of a children's book on American history. Mrs. Cheney says two of her recent favorites are John Fleischman's Phineas Gage: A Gruesome but True Story About Brain Science (Houghton Mifflin) and When Marian Sang: The True Recital of Marian Anderson (Scholastic), by Pam Munoz Ryan, with illustrations by Bryan Selznick. (For more information on the James Madison Book Award, please visit www.jamesmadisonbookaward.org)

