Summer Reading: Eden Ross Lipson

Published June 21, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

With the release this weekend of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, our summer reading series features Eden Ross Lipson, the children's book editor at The New York Times. In lieu of the Harry Potter books, she recommends Philip Pullman's Dark Materials trilogy: The Golden Compass (Del Rey; ISBN: 0345413350), The Subtle Knife (Del Rey; ISBN: 0345413369, and The Amber Spyglass (Del Rey; ISBN: 0345413377). She also likes Cornelia Funke's The Thief Lord (Scholastic; ISBN: 0439404371).

