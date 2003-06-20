Encyclopedia Man
NPR's Scott Simon checks in again with writer A.J. Jacobs, who is reading the entire Encyclopaedia Britannica. Jacobs has made it through the letter P, where he has discovered that a Patch Box is the place where French people used to store their fake beauty marks.
Also: In his classic book Remembrance of Things Past, Marcel Proust recounts the story of how biting into a madeleine prompted a rush of memories that inspired him to write. But under the letter "P," Jacobs learns that in truth, the magical memory cookie was actually a dry piece of toast known as a rusk cracker.
And pastries don't just prompt books; as Jacob tells it, they've also been credited with starting at least one war, as have pigs and beer.
