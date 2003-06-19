© 2022 NPR Illinois
Falling Wine Prices Mean Deals for Consumers

By Michele Norris
Published June 19, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
<i>All Things Considered</i>'s Ben Gilbert with the remains of the staff wine taste-testing experiment.
An overproduction of grapes in California and Europe, and a falling demand for expensive wine, have given way to tumbling wine prices. NPR's Robert Siegel and Michele Norris talk with Linda Murphy, who writes the weekly "Bargain Wine" column for the San Francisco Chronicle. Murphy says there are deals to be had.

The wines discussed were:

» Camelot California Chardonnay 2000 ($7.99)

» Pepperwood Grove Cabernet Sauvignon 2000 ($7.99)

» Jaboulet Parallel 45 Cotes du Rhone 2000 ($6.99)

Michele Norris
