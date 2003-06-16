Host Melissa Block talks with filmmaker Mark Moskowitz and writer Dow Mossman about the re-release of the critically acclaimed 1972 book The Stones of Summer. The book will be published thanks to this year's film The Stone Reader. In the film, Moskowitz documents his relationship with Mossman's book and tracks down the reclusive writer. Thanks to the film and Moskowitz, Mossman is again sitting at his typewriter writing poetry and short-stories, and he's even trying his hand at a novel.

Copyright 2003 NPR