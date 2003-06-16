© 2022 NPR Illinois
'The Stone Reader'

By Melissa Block
Published June 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Host Melissa Block talks with filmmaker Mark Moskowitz and writer Dow Mossman about the re-release of the critically acclaimed 1972 book The Stones of Summer. The book will be published thanks to this year's film The Stone Reader. In the film, Moskowitz documents his relationship with Mossman's book and tracks down the reclusive writer. Thanks to the film and Moskowitz, Mossman is again sitting at his typewriter writing poetry and short-stories, and he's even trying his hand at a novel.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
