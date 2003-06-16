Bush, Blair Under Fire Over Iraq Arms Intelligence

As Congress prepares to launch hearings into questionable intelligence provided on Iraq's weapons capability, President Bush dismisses as "revisionist history" accusations that his administration embellished reports to bolster the case for war. In Britain, Parliament hears testimony from two former members of Prime Minister Tony Blair's cabinet who say the government knowingly misrepresented data on Iraq. Hear NPR's David Welna, NPR's Guy Raz and chief U.N. weapons inspector Hans Blix.

