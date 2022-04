Our summer reading series continues with playwright, screenwriter and novelist Suzan-Lori Parks, a 2002 Pulitzer Prize winner for her play Topdog/Underdog. She's been rereading two old favorites: Eugen Herrigel's Zen in the Art of Archery (Random House; ISBN: 0375705090) and Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God (Perennial Classics; ISBN: 0060931418).

