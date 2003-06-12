Low-Wage America: Keeneland Race Course

Noah Adams, NPR / / James Graham, a horse exercise rider from Ireland.

Noah Adams, NPR / / Carlos Goadiana, a horse groom from Texas.

NPR's Noah Adams continues his road trip north along the I-75 freeway from Tennessee to Michigan -- this time stopping in Lexington, Ky., to visit the training stables at Keeneland Race Course.

He talks with three workers at the track -- James Graham, an exercise rider from Ireland; Carlos Goadiana, a groom from Texas; and Maria (who asked that NPR not use her last name) a "hot walker" from Mexico.

All three jobs are seven days a week, without holidays. But despite the rigors of the track and stables -- the pre-dawn muster, the long hours, the sometimes back-breaking labor and risk of injury -- each finds a degree of satisfaction in the tasks, because of a shared love of horses.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.