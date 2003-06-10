Low-Wage America: Marshall Cox

Noah Adams, NPR / / Marshall Cox is a server at the original Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Corbin, Ky. -- and a sharp pool player.

Most evenings, 24-year-old Marshall Cox is a pool shark with ambitions to earn a two-year degree and pursue a career in drafting.

But by day, Cox works in the original Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Corbin, Ky., where KFC founder Harland Sanders began building his fast food empire. NPR's Noah Adams recently spent a day with Cox and followed his routine.

He earns $6.25 an hour, doesn't own a car and still lives with his mother, where he and his brother help out with the household expenses. He's also a pretty sharp pool player.

