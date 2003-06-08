Low-Wage America: Sandy Hicks

Noah Adams, NPR / / Sandy Hicks, housekeeper at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

NPR's Noah Adams talks with Sandy Hicks, a housekeeper at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for 25 years.

As summer begins and the students gone, she and her co-workers are cleaning all the dorm rooms in Melrose Hall. She's now making $8.98 an hour, is having trouble paying her bills, and worries about the physical demands of the job.

Still, she likes the students and feels she's an important part of the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.