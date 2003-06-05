Low-Wage America: Laressa Matthews

Noah Adams, NPR / / Laressa Matthews with three of the eight children in her home daycare center -- from left, 18-month-old Tasia, Abigail, 4, and 2-year-old Destiny.

Laressa Matthews operates a day care center out of her home's basement in Balitmore. Her day is 13 hours long, beginning at 5 a.m.

She cares for eight children ranging in age from from just over 1 year to 12. She's one of tens of millions of low-wage workers in the United States, with no health care, no savings and no safety net.

NPR's Noah Adams spends the day with Matthews as she feeds, cares for and teaches the children while their mothers -- some of them low-wage workers themselves -- struggle to make a living.

