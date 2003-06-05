© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Iraqi Nuclear Facility Looted

By Deborah Amos
Published June 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

A small team of U.N. nuclear inspectors arrives in Baghdad to assess the damage caused by looters of Iraq's largest nuclear facility. The Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center has been closed since the end of the 1991 Persian Gulf War -- its radioactive materials under lock-and-key. But left unguarded during the early days of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in March, Iraqis broke into the facility and carted away barrels that had been used to store uranium. NPR's Deborah Amos reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Deborah Amos
Related Stories