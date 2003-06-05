Iraqi Nuclear Facility Looted

A small team of U.N. nuclear inspectors arrives in Baghdad to assess the damage caused by looters of Iraq's largest nuclear facility. The Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center has been closed since the end of the 1991 Persian Gulf War -- its radioactive materials under lock-and-key. But left unguarded during the early days of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in March, Iraqis broke into the facility and carted away barrels that had been used to store uranium. NPR's Deborah Amos reports.

