D-Day Anniversary

June 6 marks the anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops in 1944 landed on the shores of Normandy -- the largest amphibious assault in history. D-Day made the first move towards the liberation of France. At the same time, black U.S. troops were clearing a path from India to China known as the Burma Road. NPR's Juan Williams talks with Frank Bolden, a reporter embedded with the troops in Asia, about the impact of blacks in WWII and the importance of the black press.

