D-Day Anniversary

By Juan Williams
Published June 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

June 6 marks the anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops in 1944 landed on the shores of Normandy -- the largest amphibious assault in history. D-Day made the first move towards the liberation of France. At the same time, black U.S. troops were clearing a path from India to China known as the Burma Road. NPR's Juan Williams talks with Frank Bolden, a reporter embedded with the troops in Asia, about the impact of blacks in WWII and the importance of the black press.

Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition. Knowledgeable and charismatic, Williams brings insight and depth — hallmarks of NPR programs — to a wide spectrum of issues and ideas.
