In the conclusion of a four part series on Wal-Mart, NPR's Scott Horsley reports on labor problems facing the company. As the nation's largest private employer, the company has faced multiple class-action lawsuits from disenchanted employees. Critics say that Wal-Mart's system of reducing labor costs to keep its prices down is short-sighted and ineffectual when less than half of its workers are covered by the company's health plan.

