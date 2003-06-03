© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Panel Calls for Oceans Policy Reform

By John Nielsen
Published June 3, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

A harsh new report on the state of the nation's oceans and coastal areas calls for a massive overhaul of the laws and agencies meant to keep those waters healthy.

The study was prepared by a bi-partisan group of scientists, activists, fishermen and politicans known collectively as the Pew Oceans Commission. It concludes that the 4.5 million square miles of ocean waters controlled by the United States are badly managed, overfished and polluted. NPR's John Nielsen reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

John Nielsen
John Nielsen covers environmental issues for NPR. His reports air regularly on NPR's award-winning news magazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. He also prepares documentaries for the NPR/National Geographic Radio Expeditions series, which is heard regularly on Morning Edition. Nielsen also occasionally serves as the substitute host for several NPR News programs.
See stories by John Nielsen
Related Stories