Panel Calls for Oceans Policy Reform

A harsh new report on the state of the nation's oceans and coastal areas calls for a massive overhaul of the laws and agencies meant to keep those waters healthy.

The study was prepared by a bi-partisan group of scientists, activists, fishermen and politicans known collectively as the Pew Oceans Commission. It concludes that the 4.5 million square miles of ocean waters controlled by the United States are badly managed, overfished and polluted. NPR's John Nielsen reports.

