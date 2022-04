Reporter Tom Springer in New Orleans brings us the story of Marvin Perett, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who has dedicated himself to remembering the victims of Exercise Tiger, a pre-D-day training maneuver in the English Channel that turned deadly. (Reporter Tom Springer was a recent participant in NPR's Next Generation Radio Project -- a series of one-week, student radio training projects co-sponsored by NPR and several journalist and media organizations.)

