© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Teen Sexual Behavior - Part III

By Brenda Wilson
Published May 21, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

In the final installment of a three-part series, NPR's Brenda Wilson examines sexual behavior in young adolescents today, and the role that parent-child communication can play. Some experts say parents may need to broach the topic of sexuality with their kids much sooner than they might think.

Related book: "Everything You Never Wanted Your Kids to Know About Sex, but Were Afraid They'd Ask: The Secrets to Surviving Your Child's Sexual Development from Birth to the Teens," by Justin Richardson, Mark A. Schuster.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson is an award-winning correspondent and editor for NPR on national and international public health. She has developed a consistent body of work, examining the link between human behavior, social conditions, health and disease.
Related Stories