Nearly one in five adolescents has had sex before the age of 15, a new report by the National Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy says. The study also finds that parents of one-third of those sexually active adolescents know their teenagers have had sex. In the second report in a series on the sexual behavior of young teens, NPR's Vicky Que says parents and communities play a part in risk-taking behavior.

Copyright 2003 NPR