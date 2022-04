Five new cases of sudden acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, are reported in Hong Kong. At the epidemic's peak, there were dozens of new cases each day. The World Health Organization recently praised officials in that country for their openness in fighting SARS. But some residents say access to information was lacking early on, so they created their own Web site -- www.sosick.org -- in response. NPR's Joe Palca reports.

