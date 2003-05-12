Author George Crile

George Crile is a veteran producer for CBS's 60 Minutes and 60 Minutes II. He's the author of the new book, Charlie Wilson's War: The Extraordinary Story of the Largest Covert Operation in History. It's about the CIA's secret war in Afghanistan in the 1970s and 1980s, and its support of the Afghan Mujahideen against the Soviet Union. Ammunitions and weapons were smuggled across the border and at one point over 300,000 fundamentalist Afghan warriors carried weapons provided by the CIA. Charlie Wilson was a congressman from East Texas, who sat on the House Appropriations Committee. Along with Gust Avrakotos, a CIA operative, they armed the Mujahideen.

