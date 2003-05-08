Host Michele Norris talks with members of the jazz trio The Bad Plus. The group's core consists of the traditional jazz trio of piano, bass and drums, but band members approach their music with a rock 'n' roll heart. Their CD, These are the Vistas, is produced by Tchad Blake, who is known for producing rock 'n' roll records. In fact, the band loves to tear apart rock classics such as Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," or Blondie's "Heart of Glass." But band members say their focus is on their original tunes, which they describe as cinematic adventures.

