Divided U.N. Reviews Iraq Sanctions
As the United States and allies formally ask the U.N. Security Council to lift sanctions on Iraq, France and Germany question aspects of the resolution and Russia's stance is unclear. Russia's foreign minister shows support for lifting sanctions, but its U.N. ambassador expresses reservations. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained that the U.N. should complete arms inspections before sanctions are lifted. NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports.
