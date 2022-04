Host Robert Siegel talks with Newsweek correspondent Babak Dehghanpisheh, who is currently in Sulaimaniyah in northern Iraq. Dehghanpisheh says oil facilities in the region have started functioning on a limited basis, producing enough oil for domestic needs. He also said that ethnic cleansing by Kurds has decreased, and that the Americans have been playing a role in that despite their having tried to stay out of ethnic issues.

