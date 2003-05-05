The Candidates: Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun

In 1992, Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois became the first African-American woman to win election to the U.S. Senate. In the third in a series of Morning Edition interviews with Democratic presidential candidates, Moseley Braun discusses her opposition to the Iraq war and her desire to rebuild America -- physically and spiritually. Read an analysis of her candidacy by NPR Political Editor Ken Rudin and hear an extended version of the interview at npr.org.

Copyright 2003 NPR