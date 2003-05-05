© 2022 NPR Illinois
Confusion Abounds on New Medical Privacy Rules

By Julie Rovner
Published May 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Alarm and confusion have grown in the three weeks since sweeping new federal rules took effect to protect the privacy of health information. The rules, mandated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), give patients many new rights, including the right to see their own medical records, to find out who else has seen them, and to correct errors. But rules that are meant to reassure patients in some cases are making them more worried than ever. NPR's Julie Rovner reports.

