The U.S. administrator for Iraq, Jay Garner, says he believes an interim governing council to replace the regime of Saddam Hussein will be in place by mid-May. Garner said the council will be comprised of returned exiles and local Iraqi leaders. In Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, U.S. forces stage raids against armed groups that still support the former Iraqi leader. Hear NPR's Scott Simon.

