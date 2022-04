U.S. forces in Iraq capture a senior biological weapons scientist, known as "Mrs. Anthrax" and the only woman on the U.S. military list of 55 most-wanted Iraqis. A U.S.-trained microbiologist, Huda Salih Mahdi Ammash is believed to have played a key role in rebuilding Iraq's biological weapons program after the 1991 Gulf War. Hear NPR's Tom Gjelten.

