Report Calls for Tighter Rules on Care for Elderly

By Joseph Shapiro
Published April 29, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

A new Congressional report proposes stricter guidelines for regulating the growing "assisted living" industry. Unlike nursing homes, assisted living facilities for senior citizens are lightly regulated. Advocacy groups and some lawmakers are seeking ways to change that to ensure quality care for the elderly.

The Assisted Living Workgroup report, now before the Senate's Committee on Aging, suggests several new practices, including the creation of a national center to oversee the industry and a state licensing system. But as NPR's Joseph Shapiro reports, there's much dissent over how to regulate the industry.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Joseph Shapiro
Joseph Shapiro is a NPR News Investigations correspondent.
