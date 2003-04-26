War Poetry

Our observance of National Poetry Month concludes this week with poems from two armed conflicts. Linda Hughes of Texas Christian University reads Alfred Lord Tennyson's "The Charge of the Light Brigade," written during the Crimean War in 1854. Niall Ferguson of New York University and Jesus College, Oxford, reads a selection of poems from the First World War: A.E. Housman's "Grenadier" and "Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries"; Wilfred Owen's "Dulce et Decorum Est"; and John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields."

