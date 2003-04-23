Daniel Lanois: 'Shine'

NPR's Melissa Block talks with Daniel Lanois, who has produced records for U2, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson Peter Gabriel and perhaps most famously, Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind. Lanois has just released his third solo recording, called Shine. It's his first solo record in 10 years. The CD is filled with his characteristic sound, full of depth of field, subtle shifts in mood and color. Much of his sound he attributes to his choice of old microphones and some studio trickery. (The CD Shine by Daniel Lanois is on the Anti label.)

Copyright 2003 NPR