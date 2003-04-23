© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Daniel Lanois: 'Shine'

By Melissa Block
Published April 23, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Melissa Block talks with Daniel Lanois, who has produced records for U2, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson Peter Gabriel and perhaps most famously, Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind. Lanois has just released his third solo recording, called Shine. It's his first solo record in 10 years. The CD is filled with his characteristic sound, full of depth of field, subtle shifts in mood and color. Much of his sound he attributes to his choice of old microphones and some studio trickery. (The CD Shine by Daniel Lanois is on the Anti label.)

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Related Stories