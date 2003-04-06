© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Writer James Tobin

Fresh Air
Published April 6, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

He's the author of a biography of World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle, who was beloved by the public, and G.I.s and generals alike. He witnessed the great American campaigns of the war -- North Africa, Sicily, Italy, D-Day, Normandy, the liberation of Paris, and Okinawa. Eleanor Roosevelt said, "I would not miss that column any day if I could possibly help it." Pyle was killed in Okinawa just three weeks short of the war's end. Tobin's book is Ernie Pyle's War: America's Eyewitness to World War II. Tobin's newest book is To Conquer the Air: The Wright Brothers and the Great Race for Flight.

Copyright 2003 Fresh Air

Related Stories